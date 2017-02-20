'Homeland' recap: Quinn has a no good, very bad day





This recap contains spoilers for Homeland Season 6, episode 5, "Casus Belli." Refresh your memory with our recap of episode 604.



After a slow start, the Homeland we know and love is back with Season 6's fifth episode, "Casus Belli," which means "an act or situation provoking or justifying war."

The act in question is the bomb in Sekou's (J. Mallory Cree) van, whose detonation in midtown Manhattan miraculously left only two people dead, Sekou being one of them. It seems the bomb went off so early that not very many people were at work yet - though the episode's assertion that the bomb decimated three blocks really makes it seem like more people should have died, even if it was early in the morning, but that's a small quibble in the world of TV dramas. Read more...

