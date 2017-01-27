When Donald Trump won the election, many in Silicon Valley were flummoxed: "How could a bigoted billionaire with no government experience and a twitchy Twitter trigger finger win the U.S. presidential election?" It's quite simple: Trump won precisely because Silicon Valley is so disconnected from the Rust Belt. Read More
The future of American jobs lies with the tech industry
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:02 AM
When Donald Trump won the election, many in Silicon Valley were flummoxed: "How could a bigoted billionaire with no government experience and a twitchy Twitter trigger finger win the U.S. presidential election?" It's quite simple: Trump won precisely because Silicon Valley is so disconnected from the Rust Belt. Read More
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment