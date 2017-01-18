Newsvine

One 'SNL' star woke up in an unusual place after a wild cast party

    Live from New York, it's Aidy Bryant on the floor!

    The Saturday Night Live cast member stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to reminisce on some of her favorite sketches from the first half of the season and to dish on what happened at the elusive SNL writers' party.

    Bryant, who describes herself as a "goodie two shoes," told a hilarious anecdote from that night in which she admitted to drinking a little bit too much and ending the night passed out on the hallway floor of her apartment building. 

    Who knew the doe-eyed SNL member was such a party animal?

