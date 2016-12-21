Uber's losses are growing from $2.2 billion last year to an expected $3 billion this year, according to multiple reports this week from The Information and others. It's hard to fathom Uber operating so far from profitability at a time when it feels like an established mainstream brand on the global stage. Hip hop stars like Drake or Wiz Khalifa commonly name check… Read More
Uber losses expected to hit $3 billion in 2016 despite revenue growth
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Dec 21, 2016 1:02 AM
Uber's losses are growing from $2.2 billion last year to an expected $3 billion this year, according to multiple reports this week from The Information and others. It's hard to fathom Uber operating so far from profitability at a time when it feels like an established mainstream brand on the global stage. Hip hop stars like Drake or Wiz Khalifa commonly name check… Read More
