Minnie doesn't know what to do. She ran into Allison, an employee who worked for Minnie briefly (and very unsuccessfully) four years ago, and Allison told Minnie "You are on my list of references!" Minnie doesn't want to be on Allison's reference list. She has nothing good to say about Allison's work performance. What should Minnie do?
I Can't Give Allison A Good Reference -- But How Do I Say No?
Seeded on Tue Nov 1, 2016 7:08 AM
