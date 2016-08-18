Newsvine

What the Fitbit lawsuit means for clinical researchers

Seeded on Thu Aug 18, 2016 6:05 PM
     Fitbit is facing a class-action lawsuit regarding the accuracy of their heart-rate data, which have been shown to be inaccurate by a margin of up to 20 beats per minute. This news risks sending back to the drawing board many of us who have been experimenting with biotelemetry. Here we seek to present a balanced view of the state of these and other related issues, and chart a viable path forward. Read More

