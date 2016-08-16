Brands drop letters A, B and O from signs in brilliant call for blood donors

The letters A, B and O can make a world of difference, and a new campaign is out to prove it.

NHS Blood and Transplant and London-based PR agency Engine Group have launched the #MissingType campaign, in which the three letters that signify blood types are disappearing from familiar landmarks and brands. The goal is to encourage more people to donate blood around the globe.

Notable companies, such as Microsoft, Tesco and Google, as well as iconic world landmarks, like Canada's "Toronto" sign and the Netherlands' "I amsterdam" sign, have all dropped the letters A, B and O for the next week to spread awareness. Read more...

