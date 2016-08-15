Ex-Raider Barret Robbins -- Terrifying 911 Call ... 'He Just Punched a Kid in the Face' (AUDIO)

TMZ Sports has obtained the 911 call made by a witness who saw ex-NFL lineman Barret Robbins on a violent rampage in Florida last week ... and it sounds terrifying. The caller initially reports a "huge drunk man just literally walked into (a pub)…
TMZ Sports has obtained the 911 call made by a witness who saw ex-NFL lineman Barret Robbins on a violent rampage in Florida last week ... and it sounds terrifying. The caller initially reports a "huge drunk man just literally walked into (a pub)…
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment