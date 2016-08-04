Newsvine

OnePlus says it's temporarily halting European sales to meet increased demand

Seeded by Hauser Chem-Dry
Seeded on Thu Aug 4, 2016 10:05 AM
     Say what you will about OnePlus' now-defunct invite system – it certainly helped the company control its supplies and gauge demand. The launch of the OnePlus 3 marked a brave new, invite-free world – one that's apparently come with a few growing pains as the company works to meet demand. Co-founder Carl Pei took to the company's forums to announce that it will… Read More

