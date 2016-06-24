21 Pots And Planters For Your Indoor And Outdoor Gardens

Gardening season is in full swing, and if you don't have a massive garden to grow your plants in directly (or if you want to bring some of your plants indoors), pretty pots and planters are the only way to go.

Buying the perfect planter requires a little bit of effort, between selecting a colour that complements your plant, one that is spacious enough to grow with it and one that has sufficient drainage. Because there's no point in picking up a $100 planter that's going to drown your plants slowly.

In the slideshow below, we've rounded up 21 pots and planters that can be used indoors and outdoors. They range from small balcony pots to big backyard planters and even vertical planters that let you maximize the smallest planters. Just be sure to do a little research before you leave these containers outside all year round as most materials won't hold up during a harsh Canadian winter.