The Muse, a New York-based career site that offers job opportunities, skill-building courses, coaching, and video profiles meant to show what it's like to work at different companies, has raised $16 million in Series B funding led by Icon Ventures. Earlier backers Aspect Ventures, DBL Partners and QED Investors also joined the round, which brings funding for the 4.5-year-old startup… Read More
The Muse raises $16 million for its next-gen career site
Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded on Wed Jun 22, 2016 5:04 AM
